CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Trippie Redd Quits Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” Tour

0 reads
Leave a comment
Astroworld Festival -- Travis Scott

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Trippie Redd is reportedly very upset with the production of the Astroworld Tour and has decided to quit the 25 city tour.

According to TMZ, the elaborate stage set-up on the tour has taken extremely long to set up and has forced Trippie to reduce his opening act set time.

Trippie, who didn’t show for the Detroit show Tuesday, said it isn’t worth it if he’s only given a short amount of time to perform a handful of songs.

Despite quitting the tour, Trippie said that there is no beef with Travis Scott. Even Scott himself has had issues over the stage set-up as well as the length of time it takes to put it together which also led to postponed dates in Hartford, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Tampa at the beginning on November.

Source: TMZ.com

Lit AF Tour [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Lit AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lit AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Lit AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Trippie Redd Quits Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” Tour was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' Philadelphia Screening
Kevin Hart Steps Down As Host Of The…
 1 hour ago
12.07.18
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys
 16 hours ago
12.07.18
Light Skin Versus Dark Skin: Colorism; Still Hurting…
 18 hours ago
12.07.18
Tory Lanez Clears Up 2Pac & Tekashi 6ix9ine…
 19 hours ago
12.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close