Trippie Redd Quits Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” Tour

Trippie Redd is reportedly very upset with the production of the Astroworld Tour and has decided to quit the 25 city tour.

According to TMZ, the elaborate stage set-up on the tour has taken extremely long to set up and has forced Trippie to reduce his opening act set time.

Trippie, who didn’t show for the Detroit show Tuesday, said it isn’t worth it if he’s only given a short amount of time to perform a handful of songs.

Despite quitting the tour, Trippie said that there is no beef with Travis Scott. Even Scott himself has had issues over the stage set-up as well as the length of time it takes to put it together which also led to postponed dates in Hartford, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Tampa at the beginning on November.

