Shocker! Police Actually Admit To Wrongfully Arresting A Black Man But What Price Will They Pay?

This is rare: A police chief acknowledged a “department failure” when his officers wrongfully arrested a Black man. But will there be consequences?

See Also: New Study On Prison Exonerations Confirms What Black People Already Knew

The Ashland Police Department in Oregon released a statement admitting to the wrongful arrest Monday of a 20-year-old Black man, KVAL-TV reported on Wednesday.

Officers arrested the unidentified man in response to a call about physical harassment at a store, the police said. The suspect was described as a Black man “wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.”

A short distance away from the crime scene, the cops apparently grabbed the first Black man they saw wearing a hoodie. He was handcuffed and thrown in jail.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara promised an investigation.

“At this time, it appears that the officers involved did not take crucial investigatory steps, subsequent to detaining the man, to verify that he was, in fact, the person wanted for the harassment,” the police chief said.

#BREAKING: The Ashland Oregon Police Department releases a statement recognizing the wrongful arrest of a young man "as a police department failure." And are conducting an investigation into how this happened to begin with. https://t.co/EIohfhqIDz — News10 (@KTVL) November 28, 2018

Nationwide, African-American men are disproportionately victims of wrongful convictions and police misconduct, according to a 2017 report from the National Registry of Exonerations.

Black people comprised 47 percent of the 1,900 exonerations in the registry, yet African Americans represent just 13 percent of the U.S. population. Innocent Black people were seven times more likely to be convicted of murder than innocent white people.

Making matter worse, police misconduct was 22 percent more likely in wrongful murder convictions of innocent Black people.

It’s rare for prosecutors and law enforcement to admit to wrongdoing, as Slate has pointed out. Rather than seeking justice, they all too often are focused on getting convictions.

In the Ashland case, O’Meara doubts that the wrongful arrest was intentional, but says the department and elected officials “recognize this as a police department failure.”

SEE ALSO:

Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out In Vote On Trump’s Racist Judge Nominee

Black Milwaukee Is Left ‘Numb’ From The Jerry Smith Jr. Police Shooting Video, Activist Says

Shocker! Police Actually Admit To Wrongfully Arresting A Black Man But What Price Will They Pay? was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: