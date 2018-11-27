Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked Up For 6 Months Because Of Speeding

A 34-year-old Black woman is facing six months in a St. Louis jail, all because of a traffic ticket. Precious Jones is now speaking out.
See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says
On Mother’s Day weekend of 2017, Jones was pulled over for driving 120 miles per hour. The police officer wrote her a traffic ticket, but she missed her August court date. After turning herself into police, paying a bond on an outstanding warrant and setting up a new court date, Jones thought she was in the clear.
However, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, “Associate Circuit Court Judge Kelly Rose gave her a six-month jail sentence and two years probation. The jail sentence would be suspended if Jones did 20 days ‘shock time’ in jail, on consecutive weekends.”
Jones was surprised the judge was so harsh, but every Friday she managed to make it to the Lafayette County Jail. She was an hour late once for work-related reasons. Another time, in June, her car broke down, she called the jail and didn’t make it to the next day. They kept her for two fulls days.
By July, she thought she had finished serving time and paid all of the fines. But in September, she received a notice from Lafayette County saying there was a warrant out for her arrest. St. Louis Dispatch says, “Because she had been late to jail, even though she stayed and did her full time, prosecutor Kristen Hilbrenner was seeking to revoke her probation.”
Precious Jones is now facing six months in jail again. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. They are just not going to let me go,” she said. “I’m losing everything. They keep coming back for more. They’re trying to milk me for all I’ve got.”
Missouri courts are famous for over-punishing people, especially people of color, for minor crimes.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 95
2.Source:Getty 2 of 95
3.Source:Getty 3 of 95
4.Source: 4 of 95
5.Source:Getty 5 of 95
6.Source: 6 of 95
7.Source:Getty 7 of 95
8.Source: 8 of 95
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 95
10.Source:Getty 10 of 95
11.Source:Getty 11 of 95
12.Source: 12 of 95
13.Source:Getty 13 of 95
14.Source: 14 of 95
15.Source:Getty 15 of 95
16.Source: 16 of 95
17.Source:Getty 17 of 95
18.Source: 18 of 95
19.Source:Getty 19 of 95
20.Source: 20 of 95
21.Source:Getty 21 of 95
22.Source: 22 of 95
23.Source:Getty 23 of 95
24.Source: 24 of 95
25.Source:Getty 25 of 95
26.Source: 26 of 95
27.Source:Getty 27 of 95
28.Source: 28 of 95
29.Source:Getty 29 of 95
30.Source: 30 of 95
31.Source:Getty 31 of 95
32.Source: 32 of 95
33.Source:Getty 33 of 95
34.Source: 34 of 95
35.Source:Getty 35 of 95
36.Source: 36 of 95
37.Source:Getty 37 of 95
38.Source: 38 of 95
39.Source:Getty 39 of 95
40.Source: 40 of 95
41.Source:Getty 41 of 95
42.Source: 42 of 95
43.Source: 43 of 95
44.Source:Getty 44 of 95
45.Source: 45 of 95
46.Source:Getty 46 of 95
47.Source: 47 of 95
48.Source: 48 of 95
49.Source: 49 of 95
50.Source:Getty 50 of 95
51.Source:Getty 51 of 95
52.Source: 52 of 95
53.Source:Getty 53 of 95
54.Source: 54 of 95
55.Source:Getty 55 of 95
56.Source: 56 of 95
57.Source:Getty 57 of 95
58.Source: 58 of 95
59.Source:Getty 59 of 95
60.Source: 60 of 95
61.Source: 61 of 95
62.Source:Getty 62 of 95
63.Source: 63 of 95
64.Source:Getty 64 of 95
65.Source: 65 of 95
66.Source:Getty 66 of 95
67.Source: 67 of 95
68.Source:Getty 68 of 95
69.Source:Getty 69 of 95
70.Source: 70 of 95
71.Source: 71 of 95
72.Source:Getty 72 of 95
73.Source: 73 of 95
74.Source:Getty 74 of 95
75.Source: 75 of 95
76.Source: 76 of 95
77.Source:Getty 77 of 95
78.Source: 78 of 95
79.Source:Getty 79 of 95
80.Source: 80 of 95
81.Source: 81 of 95
82.Source:Getty 82 of 95
83.Source:Getty 83 of 95
84.Source:Getty 84 of 95
85.Source:Getty 85 of 95
86.Source:Getty 86 of 95
87.Source:Getty 87 of 95
88.Source:Getty 88 of 95
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 95
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 95
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 95
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 95
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 95
Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked Up For 6 Months Because Of Speeding was originally published on newsone.com