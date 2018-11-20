CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire Manager Who Refused To Serve Black Customers

The company clearly didn’t expect the backlash it received on social media for firing the manger.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Following a social media backlash, Chipotle reversed its decision to fire a St. Paul, Minnesota manager who refused to serve a group of Black men who allegedly dined and dashed previously at the restaurant.

See Also: Watch: Chili’s Pulled A Waffle House And Tried To Get Black Paying Customers Arrested

The restaurant chain offered to rehire Dominique Moran on Monday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Chipotle fired Moran on Friday after a viral video showed her refusing to serve 21-year-old Masud Ali and his friends. It starts with the manager declining to make the burritos that the men ordered.

“You got to pay because you never have money when you come in here,” Moran says. They argue with her, calling it racist that she believe they don’t have money. Moran walks away and another Chipotle employee later takes over. “We’re not making food unless you have money,” he says, mentioning that he had seen them order food in the store before without paying.

The company explained that she failed to follow its policy of making food first and then asking the customers to pay at the cash register.

Chipotle clearly didn’t expect a backlash for its decision to fire Moran.

News circulated on social media that Ali had apparently posted tweets between 2014 and 2016 in which he joked about his dine-and-dash experiences, including at Chipotle.

Here’s a sample of someone defending the manager.

Moran’s supporters also pulled out their checkbooks. A GoFundMe page raised more than $9,000 by Tuesday morning to help the fired manager get through the holidays.

At the same time, many other social media users were perplexed about how the Black men could possibly dine and dash at a Chipotle, where customers are required to pay before receiving their food.

Interestingly, Chipotle was aware of Ali’s dine-and-dash tweets before it fired Moran.

“Our actions were based on the facts known to us immediately after the incident,” including video footage, social media posts and conversations with the customer, manager and employees, the company said in a statement on Sunday, adding that it planned to “retrain and rehire” Moran.

Moran was still undecided on Monday about whether to return to work, saying that she had done nothing wrong.

“I was obviously trying to do the right thing,” Moran said.

SEE ALSO:

Exclusive: Macy’s Apologizes For Holiday Ad Depicting Traditional Families Without Black Dads

Diddy Reportedly Taps TD Jakes To Lead An ‘Extravagant’ Funeral For Kim Porter

Jill Scott WOMAN Album Preview & Live Performance

Jill Scott Breaks The Internet After An Unforgettable, Sexually Charged Performance

12 photos Launch gallery

Jill Scott Breaks The Internet After An Unforgettable, Sexually Charged Performance

Continue reading Jill Scott Breaks The Internet After An Unforgettable, Sexually Charged Performance

Jill Scott Breaks The Internet After An Unforgettable, Sexually Charged Performance

Jill Scott is known for R&B power ballads "The Way," "A Long Walk" and "Cross My Mind." However, at a recent performance, the three-time Grammy winner gave fans a vivid taste of her freaky side. See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction The 46-year-old recently delivered an orally charged performance that is trending number one on Twitter. See below: https://twitter.com/CulpritEnter/status/1062282698591494145 Twitter is having the most hilarious reactions, see below:

Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire Manager Who Refused To Serve Black Customers was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What Celebrity Said Camila Cabello Wasn’t Nice During…
 13 hours ago
11.21.18
TV One Launches New Entertainment Network CLEO TV
 14 hours ago
11.21.18
7 items
Snoop Dogg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of…
 15 hours ago
11.20.18
[WATCH] 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bri…
 15 hours ago
11.21.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close