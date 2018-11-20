Millenials are taking us to a new place with this one, and adding a whole bunch of spice to Thanksgiving. Would you try a Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving Turkey? I mean come on we have tried things way worse than hot cheetos on turkey, so I most definitely would give it a go.

Preheat over to 350 degrees. Place hot puffed cheese sticks in a food processor and process until fully crushed. or grab a rolling pin place them in a bag and roll em over.

Would you be down to have some of that Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving turkey?

Learn How to Cook The Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving Turkey! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

