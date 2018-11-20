What Celebrity Said Camila Cabello Wasn’t Nice During A Game Of F*ck, Marry, Kill?

The one time you probably don’t want to play “f*ck, marry, kill” in public.

Earlier this week, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day decided to go on Instagram Live with fans. One fan suggested O’Day play a game of “F*ck, Marry, Kill” with three other famous girl groups of their time: the Pussycat Dolls, the Spice Girls and Fifth Harmony.

O’Day could have already sworn this wasn’t going to end well but she’s never been the type to truly hold her tongue when it came to speaking her mind.

Fans may never get an answer on whether or not O’Day would “marry” or “f-ck” the Spice Girls but she immediately killed the Pussycat Dolls (wow, harsh) and then asked, “Fifth Harmony, Can I “kill” them, too?”

Danity Kane’s @AubreyODay shades Fifth Harmony and Camila during Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/ujfSZjQG2p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2018

BOY. Well, somebody in O’Day’s car stuck up for 5H but Aubrey wasn’t having it. “You do? That other girl was really snotty to us at that awards show. And that one girl that got really famous was not nice, at all. The Camila girl? She wasn’t nice.” That Camila of course is “Havana” singer Camila Cabello.

Before the Live ends, you can hear a woman reminding Aubrey that she’s on camera BUT — receipts live forever! And don’t expect an apology anytime soon. When a fan recalled the footage to O’Day saying, “Queen @AubreyODay doesn’t give a single f-ck lmao,” the Danity Kane singer responded, “never have.”

We’re not sure who else O’Day was speaking about in regards to 5H but it’s save to say that it’s beef between them, point blank.

