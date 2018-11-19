Rickey Smiley Sits Down With Syleena Johnson & Quad Webb-Lunceford Of “Sister Circle” On The Next Episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real” [VIDEO]

On the next episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” Rickey Smiley keeps Syleena Johnson and Quad Webb-Lunceford of “Sister Circle,” laughing as they interviewed him about hosting the Black Music Honors with LeToya Luckett. While there he charmed the ladies with his hilarious jokes as well as doing his Alabama accent.

He mentioned he loves to host this award show because he has such a passion for music and doing it with LeToya is so much fun.

If you know Rickey then you know his love for college football. The University of Alabama Crimson football team is Rickey’s favorite. While there the ladies enjoyed a couple rounds of saying “Roll Tide” and more.

Moreover, Rickey’s daughter, D’Essence Smiley currently is in school studying communications and would like to work in entertainment one day. On this episode we catch her land her first interview with hip-hop legend and radio personality, Monie Love. D’Essence showed off her flawless interview skills and Monie loved every second talking with her.

