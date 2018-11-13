CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You And Your Ex Are Forced To Be Around Each Other [VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment

Tonight episode of Rickey Smiley For Real promises to be real, awkward and funny!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Brandon and Bianca have broken up but have still remained cordial because of their relationship with D’Essence. Being around your ex shouldn’t be THIS awkward…right?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You And Your Ex Are Forced To Be Around Each Other [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You…
 13 hours ago
11.13.18
Amazon Is Bringing Their New Headquarters To Northern…
 17 hours ago
11.13.18
Blac Youngsta “Breathe,” Trina ft. Chief Pound “She…
 1 day ago
11.13.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Nuketown Map…
 1 day ago
11.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close