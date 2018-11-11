Columbus is home to unique eats on all sides of the city. This week is the time to celebrate all the black owned restaurants with Black Restaurant Week! November 11th- November 17th is your chance to try some of the best black owned restaurants around the city! Walk into any of these restaurants this week and ask about their Black Restaurant Week Special ! Click HERE to see a complete list of participating restaurants.

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love 18 photos Launch gallery 19 Celebrity Foodies You Love 1. Jourdan Dunn 1 of 18 2. Kourtney Kardashian 2 of 18 3. June Ambrose 3 of 18 4. Chrissy Teigen 4 of 18 5. Kelis 5 of 18 6. Kelis 6 of 18 7. Oprah 7 of 18 8. Oprah 8 of 18 9. Ayesha Curry 9 of 18 10. Ayesha Curry 10 of 18 11. Tamar Braxton 11 of 18 12. Tamar Braxton 12 of 18 13. 2 Chainz 13 of 18 14. Tia Mowry-Hardrict 14 of 18 15. Tia Mowry-Hardrict 15 of 18 16. Angela Simmons 16 of 18 17. Angela Simmons 17 of 18 18. John Legend 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Celebrity Foodies You Love 19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

Black Restaurant Week in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com