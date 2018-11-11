1 reads Leave a comment
Columbus is home to unique eats on all sides of the city. This week is the time to celebrate all the black owned restaurants with Black Restaurant Week! November 11th- November 17th is your chance to try some of the best black owned restaurants around the city! Walk into any of these restaurants this week and ask about their Black Restaurant Week Special ! Click HERE to see a complete list of participating restaurants.
Black Restaurant Week in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
