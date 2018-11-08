CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Keke Wyatt Has A New Husband: She Said ‘Yes’ Again [PHOTO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

25th Annual Trumpet Awards

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Congratulations is in order for Keke Wyatt. According to TMZ the singer got married to Zachariah Darring last month in Indianapolis. A photo of the lovely couple popped up on social media and fans were shocked.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

If you can remember a year ago she broke down in her car as she spoke about her ex-husband, Michael Ford. He asked for a divorce while she was not only eight months pregnant, but one of her children were also battling cancer.

SEE ALSO: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce Statement [VIDEO]

Wyatt after her divorce talked about her toxic relationship with Ford and also shaded his new girlfriend.

Reports state that her new husband is supportive, loving and always has her back. Wyatt also mentioned that her child is cancer free and we’re so happy to hear about that. There is no word on if Wyatt and Darring will have kids together, but we wish them the best of luck!

See photos below of Keke Wyatt below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

KeKe Wyatt & Her Husband In Happier Times [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

KeKe Wyatt & Her Husband In Happier Times [PHOTOS]

Continue reading KeKe Wyatt & Her Husband In Happier Times [PHOTOS]

KeKe Wyatt & Her Husband In Happier Times [PHOTOS]

The R&B powerhouse recently announced her husband of seven years asked for a divorce.




Keke Wyatt Has A New Husband: She Said ‘Yes’ Again [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pringles Offering Thanksgiving Flavored Chips
 2 hours ago
11.08.18
Keke Wyatt Has A New Husband: She Said…
 4 hours ago
11.08.18
10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Heavy D
 8 hours ago
11.08.18
Jeff Sessions Resigns From Role As Attorney General…
 23 hours ago
11.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close