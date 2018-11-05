CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy Hargrove

0 reads
Leave a comment
2013 Jazz At Lincoln Center's Jazz Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

via Bossip:

Popular jazz musician, Roy Hargrove died in New York on Friday of cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. He was 49-years-old.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hargrove was a protege of Wynton Marsalis and worked with Erykah Badu, Common, D’Angelo and several others.

SEE ALSO: T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats [VIDEO]

Celebrities including Anita Baker, Erykah Badu, and Quest Love have all sent their condolences to his family.

Roy is survived by his wife, daughter, mother and brother.

See photos of other celebrities we’ve lost this year below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

1 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

.

Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy Hargrove was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur…
 7 hours ago
11.05.18
Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy…
 7 hours ago
11.05.18
11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because…
 7 hours ago
11.05.18
You Care: Bow Wow Says “I Have To…
 1 day ago
11.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close