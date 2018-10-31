Jessie Reyez Talks Not F*cking With Halloween, Growing Up In Toronto & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Sometimes you hit shows and come away overwhelmed with dope artists. Jessie Reyez is one of those singers and Young Jas sat with the Being Human In Public singer to discuss a number of topics from whether or not she really enjoys Halloween, what “Being Human In Public” means to her, growing up in Toronto as a Latina and more!

On Halloween:

“I don’t like Halloween. I’m too scared of — I don’t f*ck with scary movies, I don’t f*ck with horror type sh*t so no – I like the candy! Send that my way.”

On Growing Up “Different”:

“I feel that I was fortunate cause there’s mad immigrants. In Toronto, in the city, it’s mad immigrants. I feel that if I was born somewhere else, I wouldn’t have been able to feel comfortable with both flags. Because you’re encouraged to hold on to that, to hold on to your parents flag and the Canadian flag. I only started to feel out of place when I went to different places. When we moved further West, it was just me and two other kids who were … dark. I still had a thick accent and got bullied for it. F*ck bullies by the way.”

On her favorite quote from Gary Vee:

“Any adversity you face growing up … anything that was a disadvantage you should thank God for. Because it’ll make you stronger, your character stronger, it’ll make your skin thicker.”

