7 Collabs We Hope We Hear From Meek Mill Before The End of 2018

If you follow Meek Mill on social media, you already know that he’s been in the studio constantly putting in work. After his release from prison earlier this year, we’ve gotten the Legends Of The Summer EP, which featured Miguel, PnB Rock, Jeremih, and Swizz Beatz, as well as being featured on the new singles from T.I. and Tory Lanez.

Not only has be been working on music, he’s been working on prison reform, projects to help renovate his neighborhood, back to school drives, and headlining the Tidal concert.

We know he’s working on a project now, which features a song about Colin Kaepernick, we are just awaiting the release date.

Below are 7 collabs that we hope to hear from Meek Mill, whether as a guest feature, or on his upcoming project!

G Herbo & Gunna

J. Cole

Ed Sherran

Kodak Black

Future

Russ

MoneyBagg Yo

Which one are you most excited to hear? Let us know on social media @BoomPhilly!

