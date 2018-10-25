Couple Falls To Their Death At Popular California Park

A couple visiting California’s popular Yosemite National Park died today Thursday (October 25) in a fall from Taft Point, a 7,500-foot overlook, according to Fox News.

The time of the fall hasn’t been confirmed, but park rangers are searching for the bodies.

A male and female visitor died in an apparent fall from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. Park rangers are recovering the bodies this morning. This incident is under investigation and no further details are available. https://t.co/wTm1IadB79 — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) October 25, 2018

This isn’t the first time death were reported at the national park.

Just last month, an Israeli teen visiting fells to accidental death hiking the 600-foot tall Nevada Fall. And in 2015, world-famous wingsuit flier Dean Potter and his partner Graham Hunt died after crashing during a base leap from the mountain top, which is illegal in the park.

Our thoughts are with the family of the lost ones.

