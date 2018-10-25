CLOSE
Man arrested at Columbus Airport Charged with Attempting to Train with ISIS

July 2004: O'Hare International Airport in Chicago: United Airlines is facing economic problems in m

Source: Richard Derk / Getty

According to NBC4i.com, A man from Ohio has been charged with attempting to fly to Afghanistan to train with ISIS.

US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Naser Almadaoji, 19, an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen living in Beavercreek, was arrested Wednesday at John Glenn International Airport, according to the Department of Justice. Allegedly, Almadaoji intended to travel to Astana, Kazahkstan, where he planned to be smuggled into Afghanistan so that he could receive military training from ISIS Wilayat Khorasan in support of the terrorist group, or another ISIS affiliate. For more on that story, click here.

 

