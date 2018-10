It was a rough night for the Cincinnati Bengals last night.

The Chiefs gave us a good old butt whooping. The score was 45-10. (WLWT)

The Bengals are going to have to get it together, that’s 2 tough loses. Let’s go Bengals WHODEY!!!

Cincinnati: A Rough Night For The Bengals was originally published on rnbcincy.com

