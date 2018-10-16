This is such a touching story.

One of the survivors of the Fifth Third shooting is continuing to recover, after being shot by the gunman 12 times.

Whitney Austin shared a picture of her recovery with the caption, “My amazing UC Health trauma doctor told me last week that my body is healing so well.

He even put up a picture.

I couldn’t even imagine what he has been through, let’s continue to pray for him and his family. (WLWT)

Cincinnati: Fifth Third Survivor Shares Photo was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: