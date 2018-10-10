The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 30.3 million people — have diabetes, that around 9.4% of Americans. Ninety to 95% of those cases are Type 2 diabetes.

According to the CDC, “Diabetes is the No. 1 cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult-onset blindness.”

Well CNN.com has reported that three men have no sign of Diabetes after “intermittent fasting” to reverse their dependence on insulin. the report says that three patients also lost weight, and their HbA1Cs, a measure of blood sugar levels, improved.

“People are focused on giving drugs to Type 2 diabetes, but it’s a dietary disease,” said study author Dr. Jason Fung.

This may be something to consider is you or someone you know is diabetic. Intermittent fasting should not be done unless you have medical supervision.

Continue

New Cure for Diabetes that does not Require Medication! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: