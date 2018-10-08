Registration Dates Every Black Voter Needs To Know Before Election Day

Election Day, Nov. 6, is rapidly approaching, and deadlines to register are even closer. High Black voter turnout will be instrumental for Democrats to retake Congress, as well as gubernatorial races in Florida, Maryland, and Georgia—three states where Black candidates could make history.

Deadlines to register have passed in Alaska and Rhode Island, and some states don’t allow online registration. Here is a list of upcoming deadlines in the other states and the District of Columbia:

Alabama: In person, online or by mail is Oct. 22.

Arizona: In person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

Arkansas: In-person or by mail deadline is Oct. 9.

California: In-person, online or by mail deadline is Oct. 22.

Colorado: Mail or online deadline is Oct. 29. In-person registration is permitted up to Election Day.

Connecticut: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 30.

Delaware: In-person, online or by mail deadline is Oct. 13.

District of Columbia: Mail or online deadline is Oct. 16. In-person registration is permitted until Election Day.

Florida: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 9.

Georgia: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 9.

Hawaii: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 9. In-person registration is permitted until Election Day.

Idaho: Mail or online deadline is Oct. 12. In-person registration is permitted until Election Day.

Illinois: In-person deadline is Oct. 9. Online deadline is Oct. 21. Registration continues during a “grace period” at local election offices.

Indiana: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 9.

Iowa: Online deadline is Oct. 27 and mail on Oct. 22. In-person registration is permitted until Election Day.

Kansas: In-person, online or by mail deadline is Oct. 16.

Kentucky: In person, online or mail deadline is Oct. 9.

Louisiana: In-person or mail deadline is Oct. 9. Online registration continues through Oct. 16.

Maine: Mail deadline is Oct. 16. In-person registration is permitted through Election Day.

Maryland: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 16.

Massachusetts: Mail deadline is Oct. 16. In-person or online deadline is Oct. 17.

Michigan: In-person or by mail deadline is Oct. 9.

Minnesota: Online or by mail deadline is Oct. 16. In-person registration is permitted through Election Day.

Mississippi: In-person deadline is Oct. 8 and by mail on Oct. 9.

Missouri: By mail, in-person or online deadline is Oct. 10.

Montana: In-person deadline was Oct. 7—however, late in-person registration is available, but only at county election offices through Election Day. Mailed forms must be received by Oct. 10.

Nebraska: By mail or online deadline is Oct. 19. In person continues through Oct. 26.

Nevada: By mail deadline is Oct. 9, in person on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 for online registration.

New Hampshire: In person continues through Election Day. Mailed forms must be received by Oct. 27.

New Jersey: In-person or by mail deadline is Oct. 16.

New Mexico: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 9.

New York: In-person or online deadline is Oct. 12. Mailed forms must be received by Oct. 17.

North Carolina: In-person or by mail deadline is Oct. 12. (28 counties affected by Hurricane Florence have an extension to Oct. 15.) From Oct. 17 to Nov. 3, residents can register and vote simultaneously at early voting sites.

North Dakota: Voters are not required to register before Election Day but must present an ID at the polls.

Ohio: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 9.

Oklahoma: In-person or by mail deadline is Oct. 12.

Oregon: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 16.

Pennsylvania: In-person, online or by mail deadline is Oct. 9.

South Carolina: In-person, by mail or online is Oct. 17.

South Dakota: In-person deadline is Oct. 22. Mailed forms must be received by Oct. 22.

Tennessee: In-person, by mail or online deadline is Oct. 9.

Texas: In-person or by mail deadline is Oct. 9.

Utah: By mail deadline is Oct. 9. In-person or online deadline is Oct. 30.

Vermont: Online or in person permitted through Election Day.

Virginia: In-person, online or by mail deadline is Oct. 15.

Washington: Online or by mail deadline is Oct. 8. In-person deadline is Oct. 29.

West Virginia: In-person, online or by mail deadline is Oct. 16.

Wisconsin: Online or by mail deadline is Oct. 17. In person permitted through Election Day.

Wyoming: In person permitted through Election Day. Mailed forms must be received by Oct. 22.

