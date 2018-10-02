CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Dave East Turns Himself In To Police, Faces Assault Charge

1 reads
Leave a comment
Dave East

Source: Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/Victoria Said It

Rapper Dave East reportedly turned himself in to the police in NYC for allegedly attacking 28-year-old Joel Rosario near Pier 40 as he was leaving a party cruise

According to TMZ, East surrendered to cops ON Tuesday morning and has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Rosario claims he had no arguments or altercations with East on the cruise and has no idea why he was attacked. He was treated for a laceration above his left eye.

East’s attorney, Stacey Richman, spoke to TMZ and said the following:

“We appeared as requested to the police precinct and we look forward to reviewing the criminal court complaint and investigating. My client is an absolute gentleman.”

SOURCE: TMZ

Dave East Turns Himself In To Police, Faces Assault Charge was originally published on indyhiphop.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
MTV2 Two Dollar Bill Concert Series Presents The Game
The Game’s Sexual Assault Case Could Land Him…
 3 hours ago
10.03.18
Machine Gun Kelly “GTS,” Lil Durk ft. Young…
 13 hours ago
10.03.18
20 items
Jay-Z’s Homie Emory “Vegas” Jones Gives Back To…
 14 hours ago
10.02.18
8 items
NBA Star Kevin Love Designs Collection For Banana…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close