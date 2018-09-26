Jacquees Forced To Remove His Remix To Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ Single

Jacquees is known for his remixes, but his “Quemix” to Ella Mai’s song, “Trip,” is catching heat. According to SA Breaking News, Ella Mai sent a cease and desist letter to her fellow R&B singer after it outperformed her original.

Jacquees, who was forced to remove his remix from YouTube and SoundCloud, took to Twitter to clear up misconceptions that he made money off the song after T-Pain tweeted, “he tried to make money from it.”

Jacquees denied making money off the remix like T-Pain claimed. “No, I didn’t lol hell you talm [sic] bout my brother. I put it on SoundCloud and YouTube you know my game ain’t cap I love Ella,” he tweeted.

Naturally, people called the “Boo’d Up” singer a hater, but can you blame her? It’s her song…

Jacquees did a whole 2 mixtapes called Quemix where every some was a remix to somebodies song. And here he is working on Quemix Vol 3 and Ella Mai wanna get mad because his songs better then her original pic.twitter.com/HQYmi8tNJv — Perfect Imperfection (@Mr_Harrington42) September 26, 2018

Ella Mai trippin trippin, because I ain’t even heard her version of “Trip”. As far as I’m concerned that’s Jacquees song. pic.twitter.com/4QsxNpPnqi — quemixgangg (@quemixgang) September 26, 2018

When Ella Mai ask Jacquees why his trip remix sound better than hers😂 pic.twitter.com/fGneuT3rU6 — DKT (@darleneturner53) September 26, 2018

I don’t blame Ella Mai’s people for getting that Jacquees track removed. Son put out visuals for the track & everything. Tried to get a quick bag. Damn that — Balco B 🇬🇾 (@Brannin) September 26, 2018

Ella Mai so petty for having Jacquees version of Trip removed — Kee✨ (@RavishingKee_) September 26, 2018

DJ Pain, however, pointed out that the decision to sue probably wasn’t Ella Mai’s as she’s signed to a major label that’s releasing her self-titled debut album on October 12.

People don't realize that an artist like Ella Mai, when she signs to a major label (especially the largest label on the planet, i.e. UMG), gives up her masters and therefore isn't the one making legal decisions based on who remixes/covers/reuploads her music. https://t.co/9gTlmpbI5l — DJ Pain 1 (@djpain1) September 26, 2018

