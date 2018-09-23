Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates In Key Races

Recent polls suggested that two Black candidates are leading in tight races, while another Black candidate appears to have an uphill battle.

The Democratic nominee for Florida governor Andrew Gillum held a 6-point lead over his Trump-backed opponent Ron DeSantis, a Reuters–Ipsos–UVA Center for Politics poll published on Wednesday found.

Gillum, Tallahassee’s mayor, had support from 50 percent of likely voters, compared to 44 percent who said they planned to vote for his rival. The remaining percentage of voters said they support a different candidate or did not indicate support for any candidate.

This is one of the largest leads for Gillum, who would become Florida’s first Black governor if he’s elected. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Gillum with a lead of roughly 4 percentage points. A poll, taken by the Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling days after Gillum’s amazing come-from-behind primary win, gave him a 5-point lead.

DeSantis, a U.S. congressman, came under fire for a racist remark about Gillum, less than 24 hours after winning the GOP nomination. He urged voters not to “monkey this up” by voting for the Black candidate. He’s also been in the spotlight over his deep connections to white supremacists.

Meanwhile, a Goucher Poll, also released on Wednesday, gave Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan a commanding 22-point lead over Democratic nominee Ben Jealous. Still, 25 percent of those polled in the deep-blue state said they could change their minds by Election Day, and another 9 percent of voters are still undecided.

Jealous— a progressive political newcomer who previously headed the NAACP — would be the first African-American governor in Maryland if elected.

Jealous— a progressive political newcomer who previously headed the NAACP — would be the first African-American governor in Maryland if elected.

In Minnesota, Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison was holding on to a 5-point lead over his GOP rival for state attorney general, according to an MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll reported on Tuesday. Ellison appeared not to be seriously harmed by an allegation of domestic abuse from his ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan.

In a Sept. 10 to Sept. 12 poll, conducted a week before Monahan posted a medical document online that she said supports her claim, 57 percent of participants said they didn’t know what to think about the abuse allegations. But 21 percent believed it, and 22 percent did not.

In a Sept. 10 to Sept. 12 poll, conducted a week before Monahan posted a medical document online that she said supports her claim, 57 percent of participants said they didn't know what to think about the abuse allegations. But 21 percent believed it, and 22 percent did not.

