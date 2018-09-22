CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Thug Who Flashed Gun At Florida A&M Students Surrenders To Police

Don Crandall Jr. tried to intimidate four Black students.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A49-year-old thug named Don Crandall Jr. flashed his gun because he didn’t want Florida A&M students to get onto an elevator with him. There has been a warrant out for his arrest and he has finally been arrested.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

According to NBC News, he turned himself in yesterday, “Don Crandall, Jr., 49, reported to Leon County Detention facility in Tallahassee after police charged him with improper exhibition of a firearm, a police spokesman told NBC News. If found guilty, he would face no more than a year in jail, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.”

In case you missed it, on the weekend of September 8 in Tallahassee, Florida, Crandall Jr. was arguing with four young men who attend the historically Black Florida A&M University —  Isaiah Butterfield, Stephen Brooks, Joshua Cosby and Fitzroy Rhoden. He said they weren’t allowed to be in the Stadium Centre apartment complex, even though they lived there. When they attempted to get on the elevator, he intimidated them by flashing his gun.

See the video below:

According to ABC, Crandall did not live in the building. He worked at Pax, an area hotel, but was fired when the video went viral. Pax released a statement, “Pax Hotel Group wants to assure the public that the former General Manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, Tallahassee Central was terminated on Monday afternoon once we were made aware of the incident. He has not been transferred or rehired at any of Pax Hotel Group’s properties. His employment with Pax Hotel Group has been terminated.”

Thankfully, this did not become a tragedy, like Crandall shooting the young men and claiming he “stood his ground.”

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Thug Who Flashed Gun At Florida A&M Students Surrenders To Police was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Machine Gun Kelly “LATELY,” Jay Critch “Ego” &…
 21 hours ago
09.21.18
Kanye West Books Full Page Ads In Multiple…
 21 hours ago
09.21.18
White African American History & Culture Museum Hip-Hop…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
12 items
Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Joker’ Screen Test Revealed, Twitter…
 1 day ago
09.21.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close