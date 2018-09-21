Wet Storms: Donald Trump’s Most Ignorant Moments During Hurricane Relief Efforts

Unfortunately, over the last few years we’ve witnessed some major hurricanes that haves caused devastation across U.S. territories.

In 2017 alone, the U.S. was hit with multiple Category 4 or more hurricanes, including Hurricane Harvey (which hit parts of Texas and Louisiana), Hurricane Irma (which hit various Caribbean islands and parts of Florida) and Hurricane Maria (which hit various Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico).

Each hurricane has caused major displacement and devastation amongst residents, and now in 2018, parts of the Carolinas and Virginia have been tragically hit by Hurricane Florence.

Relief efforts after each hurricane continues to be a challenge and our current commander-in-chief isn’t necessarily making things smoothers.

Even though Donald Trump has made appearances to places hit hard by hurricanes, his insensitive rhetoric and just plain ridiculousness continues to make people wonder how this man became president. Hit the next pages for a teaser of all the outrageous things Trump has said in the midst of tragedy.

