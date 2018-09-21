If getting paid to smoke weed is your dream job you might want to quit your job right now and move to Canada!

AHLOT, a Toronto based company, is looking for five people to test the companies product and get paid $50 an hour to do so! The Cannabis Curation Committee is looking for someone who knows a good product when they smoke it! Their main job of the Cannabis Connoisseur would be to test the cannabis, by smoking it, for characteristics and quality. According to BNNBloomberg the Cannabis Connoisseur would have to be, “19 or older — will also be asked to write social media posts, appear in video segments and show up at company events, though participation is optional.”

Want to apply? We got you! Just click here

The Latest:

New Job: Cannabis Connoisseur $50 an Hour! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: