Gymnast Amanda Jetter says she was abused by an Olympic Team doctor when she was just 13 years old. This is just sad I have a little girl and stories like this just hurt my heart. “I didn’t tell anyone, not my parents, not a team mate, no one. I probably would have taken it to the grave,” said Amanda. Check out the video below! (FOX19)

