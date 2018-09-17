Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Moves Out Of Apartment Complex Where She Shot Him

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean in his home on September 6. She changed her story several times and was free for 72 years before she turned himself into police. On September 9, Guyger was charged with manslaughter and released on a bond of $300,000. In addition, she moved out of the apartment complex, SouthSide Flats. So where is Amber Guyger now?
SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck
SouthSide Flats released the following email to residents: “Once again we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and neighbors of Botham Jean. As you are likely aware, the shooting that occurred at Southside Flats on September 6 is still an ongoing investigation and we are unable to comment on it at all. However, we are able to confirm that the other resident involved has vacated her apartment and no longer resides at our community.”
See below the email below:
There are no reports as to where Guyger is, but she is more than likely with her family—who refuse to talk about the shooting, but have spoken to media to argue that Guyger is not racist. Yep, no apology on Botham Jean being dead, but statements saying, “I don’t care about your nationality. I don’t care about the color of your skin.”
Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for four years, entered Jean’s apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. Then she claimed she gave Jean commands and he didn’t listen, The Associated Press reported.
See the video below of Guyger being booked.
Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.
SEE ALSO:
Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech
13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Moves Out Of Apartment Complex Where She Shot Him was originally published on newsone.com