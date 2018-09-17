CLOSE
Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Moves Out Of Apartment Complex Where She Shot Him

SouthSide Flats released a statement.

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean in his home on September 6. She changed her story several times and was free for 72 years before she turned himself into police. On September 9, Guyger was charged with manslaughter and released on a bond of $300,000. In addition, she moved out of the apartment complex, SouthSide Flats. So where is Amber Guyger now?

SouthSide Flats released the following email to residents: “Once again we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and neighbors of Botham Jean. As you are likely aware, the shooting that occurred at Southside Flats on September 6 is still an ongoing investigation and we are unable to comment on it at all. However, we are able to confirm that the other resident involved has vacated her apartment and no longer resides at our community.”

There are no reports as to where Guyger is, but she is more than likely with her family—who refuse to talk about the shooting, but have spoken to media to argue that Guyger is not racist. Yep, no apology on Botham Jean being dead, but statements saying, “I don’t care about your nationality. I don’t care about the color of your skin.”

Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for four years, entered Jean’s apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. Then she claimed she gave Jean commands and he didn’t listen, The Associated Press reported.

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

13 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

