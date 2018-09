That’s right not only is the Chicago emcee a rapper but Chance can now officially add actor to his list of names.

Chance The Rapper stars in a horror movie called, Slice, where he plays a pizza delivery boy. The murder mystery movie is based around an eerie pizza joint and stars actress Zazie Beetz who stars in the FX series Atlanta as well as actor Paul Sheer.

Check out the trailer below.

