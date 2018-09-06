Ohio School Employee Accused of Sexual Misconduct

According to 10tv.com the principal of Whitehall school has placed an employee on administrative leave for sexual misconduct as a full investigation is under way.

This employee was an assistant with eh drama department and is no longer in contact with any of the students.

Statement from Whitehall City Schools:

Yesterday afternoon, the district was informed about an allegation regarding an inappropriate physical relationship between a student and a supplemental drama department employee.

Immediately upon learning of the incident, the district placed the employee on administrative leave and contacted the police. All safety and legal protocol are being followed and law enforcement is conducting a full investigation into this matter. Our schools are doing our part to fully assist with the investigation. In addition, the district intends to recommend that the board terminate the employee at their Sept. 13 meeting.

Although parents of high school students were informed by robo call late yesterday afternoon of the incident, we wish to make you aware, too, as all of you are partners in keeping our students safe and our schools strong. Since this is an ongoing investigation and because it involves a student, we are not able to provide any further details. We have informed our staff and students to not engage in speculation or rumors. That only harms those involved and is not helpful. In addition, we are offering resources and counselors to any and all students that would like to talk or want to communicate additional information involving the employee in question.

Student safety and security is the single highest priority at the Whitehall City Schools. Thank you for being aware and for your understanding and partnership. In addition, we wish to thank the professionals within our schools and with law enforcement who quickly acted and are working through this situation.

