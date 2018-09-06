Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend Part 2 [Exclusive Interview]

| 09.06.18
Janet Jackson

When Janet Jackson walks in the room, time seems to slow up a bit and all eyes turn to the legend. But, once you hear Janet talk about motherhood, you really see that she’s just as human and down to earth as you or I.

In part 2 of Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend, Maria More asks Janet how motherhood has changed her approach to music, and relationships.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH PART 1: Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend

WATCH PART 3 TOMORROW 10AM

