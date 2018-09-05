Recaps with Raven Nevar: OTR II

In honor of Beyoncè’s birthday, the first episode of Recaps with Raven Nevar is a recap of Beyonce and Jay Z’s On The Run II tour.
The Latest:
- 7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ On BET
- Lil Pump Confirms He Will Have To Serve Time In Jail [Video]
- Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured on ‘FIFA 19’s’ Epic Soundtrack
- City Girls #Canceled After Old Tweets About Blue Ivy Carter, Haitians & Gay Men Resurface
- AFROPUNK Issues Apology Statement To Black Activists Kicked Out Backstage Event Over T-Shirt
- Family of Aretha Franklin Wasn’t Feeling Rev. Jasper Williams Jr.’s HeadAss Eulogy
- LiAngelo Ball Still In Denial Of His Actual Basketball Talent
- Anderson .Paak Talks His Rise To Fame, New LP ‘Oxnard’ & More
- Heat Closes A Finney Town School
- Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly: A Complete History
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours