Today is a sad day in Cincinnati, we have lost a great leader Captain Kimberly Williams passed due to the battle with Cancer…

Kimberly Williams was the first African-American woman promoted to the rank of captain, in 2016, and the second one promoted to lieutenant.

She was 54 years old. (FOX19)

Cincinnati’s First African American Female Captain Has Passed was originally published on rnbcincy.com

