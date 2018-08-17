Many high-profile celebs make the decision to date or marry interracially. The Internet recently erupted in an uproar over Michael B Jordan being spotted in Italy with White women. Which leads us to the question of the week: Why Do Black Women Feel So Hurt When We See Black Men With White Women?

Listen To Black Women: Why Do Black Women Feel Hurt When We See Black Men With White Women? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

