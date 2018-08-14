CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

‘Insecure’ Drops The Full First Episode Of Their Show Within A Show ‘Kev’yn’ [VIDEO]

Insecure's new show-within-a-show is here

0 reads
Leave a comment

Insecure is back and so is the show within a show! Last season, fans were treated to a slavery drama parody titled Due North with Regina Hall and Michael Jai White. This season, the Insecure writing crew figured to take it back to ’90s black sit-coms with Kev’yn starring A Different World actor Darryl M. Bell, Bill Bellamy and Living Single‘s Erika Alexander!

Watch the first episode released to Facebook below.

RELATED: Daniel From ‘Insecure’ Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.

RELATED: As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 1 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

‘Insecure’ Drops The Full First Episode Of Their Show Within A Show ‘Kev’yn’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Demi Lovato’s OD Likely Triggered By Oxy Laced…
 24 hours ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj Throws Tyga’s Hairline Under The Bus!…
 1 day ago
08.15.18
YG
YG Kicked Off An Airplane After Accused Of…
 1 day ago
08.14.18
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj & Funk Flex Get In-Depth About…
 1 day ago
08.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close