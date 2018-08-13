Will A Jury Convict Markeis McGlockton’s Killer In ‘Stand Your Ground’ Case?

Many fear that a jury will not convict the gunman who killed Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store in July, after a Florida prosecutor on Monday (Aug. 13) filed manslaughter charges against the shooter.
Controversy surrounds this case because, once again, Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law could shield a white shooter who took the life of an unarmed Black man.
See Also: Markeis McGlockton’s Family Hopeful As Prosecutor Considers ‘Stand Your Ground’ Case
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who originally declined to arrest Michael Drejka, booked him into jail Monday with a bond issued at $100,000, NBC News reported.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, president of National Action Network (NAN), “commended” the Florida State Attorney’s Office for the move.
“Today’s charges offer a ray of hope – but our work is not done,” warned the civil rights leader, who traveled to Clearwater to lead a rally for McGlockton.
Drejka, 47, shot and killed 28-year-old McGlockton on July 19 in the parking lot of a convenience store. McGlockton pushed Drejka to the ground after he came out the store and saw Drejka arguing with his girlfriend about a handicap parking space.
Gaultieri said on July 20 that Stand Your Ground prevented him from charging Drejka with a crime. The law protects shooters from prosecution if they feared for their life during an encounter.
However, following protests from the Black community, some gun rights advocates—including lawmakers and even the National Rifle Association—argued that Gaultieri misinterpreted the law. Eventually, the State Attorney’s Office that oversees Pinellas County matters received the case.
Sharpton vowed to continue working to change the nation’s “broken criminal justice system,” calling this case “a gross abuse of the state’s Stand Your Ground laws.”
Indeed, if statistics are any indication, Drejka stands a good chance of ultimately walking free. Race has historically played a major role in these cases. People who killed a Black person walked free 73 percent of the time, while those who killed a white person went free 59 percent of the time, according to an analysis by the Tampa Bay Times.
Let’s not forget Trayvon Martin. A Florida jury had a chance to convict his killer, George Zimmerman, of manslaughter, but chose to give him a free pass.
“These laws are an abomination that systematize a method of vigilante justice that consistently provides cover to racists and bigots for murdering innocent Black Americans,” Sharpton said.
SEE ALSO:
Soul Music Legend Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Near Death
Baltimore Cop Resigns After Assaulting Man But Could Turn Up In Another Police Department
46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Antwon Rose Jr., 171 of 46
2. Robert Lawrence White, 412 of 46
3. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 42 of 46
43. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 43 of 46
44. Stephon Clark, 2244 of 46
45. Danny Ray Thomas, 3445 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Will A Jury Convict Markeis McGlockton’s Killer In ‘Stand Your Ground’ Case? was originally published on newsone.com