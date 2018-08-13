Kanye West Explains Awkward Silence On Jimmy Kimmel

Ye made an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday (August 9) and appeared stumped when Kimmel asked Kanye, the guy who famously said “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” what makes him think Donald Trump cares about not only black, but all people. As usual, he took to Twitter to (sort of) explain what happened:

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarif… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate J… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time const… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 12, 2018

