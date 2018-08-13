CLOSE
Kanye West Explains Awkward Silence On Jimmy Kimmel

Ye made an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday (August 9) and appeared stumped when Kimmel asked Kanye, the guy who famously said “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” what makes him think Donald Trump cares about not only black, but all people. As usual, he took to Twitter to (sort of) explain what happened:

 

