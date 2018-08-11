CLOSE
Amazon Looking to Hire 200 Employees to Work from Home

According to Fox 28, Amazon is looking for people who want to work for them, from the comfort of their homes.

The jobs are in variety of fields,including employee relations, cloud computing software development, and senior regional logistics leader.

The positions in questions are available not just in the U.S., but also Britian, Germany, and Costa Rica.

The virtual workers will receive the standard employee benefits package that Amazon provides to their full-time workers, including a discount on Amazon products and goods sold and shipped by the retailer.

