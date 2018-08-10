Sarunas Jackson’s character “Dro” was introduced to us in season 2 of HBO’s Insecure and from the moment we laid eyes on him, he’s been nothing but trouble. On the show, Dro’s character is married with a catch. The catch is, he’s in an open marriage and he decides he’d like to start a romantic relationship with his childhood friend, Molly.

There’s been a lot of confusion about whether or not Dro is lying about being in an open relationship and whether his wife is cool with the idea of him sleeping with Molly. We asked Sarunas about all of this plus found out whether he’s down with the openness in real life.

Check out our interview with Sarunas Jackson at Insecure Fest in the video above.

‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas Jackson Reveals Whether He’s Really Down With Open Relationships was originally published on globalgrind.com

