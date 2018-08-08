CLOSE
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing To Her Sexy Playlist In Public

Don't act like you don't do it on the train!

USA, New York City, Manhattan, woman with earphones on subway station platform

Source: Westend61 / Getty

One Twitter page is getting a lot of attention for its video remixes of a subway passenger.

A woman is caught on camera riding a train with her headphones on. She’s jamming to some music and clearly, the tunes make her feel sexy because she was giving all the late-night moves with the support of a pole next to her.

Someone, threw music on the clip and voila, a movement was born…

The “Subway woman listens to” Twitter page was started and it already has over 5,000 followers. Here you can find hilarious clips of the subway woman dancing to sensual songs that go great with her movements.

Swipe through to find out how well she moves to artists like Beyoncé, Ciara and more!

