CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About Miami’s ‘Pretty Face Thick Thighed’ Superstars

1 reads
Leave a comment
City Girls

Source: Getty / Getty

If you ain’t know that City Girls were up next, now you know.

 

The Miami duo, comprised of Yung Miami and JT, was signed to Quality Control last year and has been blowing up ever sense.

 

Assisting Drake on his number one smash hit “In My Feelings” and JT being arrested just made folks want to know more about the fast talking emcees. Check out the trailer for the Marcus Clarke directed doc about City Girls called Point Blank Period.

Will you be watching when it drops later this month?

 

We will. Hit the flip to check out their new video “Period”.

via GIPHY

Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About Miami’s ‘Pretty Face Thick Thighed’ Superstars was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
50 Cent Explains Why He Took Back Strip…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
What You Need To Know About Toxemia And…
 2 days ago
08.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close