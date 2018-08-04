4 Signs She DON’T Got That Fire [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is back and mentioned that a lot of people have been hitting him up about women that got that fire. One fan asked him how you know if she DON’T got that fire. Rickey Smiley mentioned if she lays there like a corps it’s not good.
Special K said that if she eats flaming hot cheetos and smokes blunts more than likely she isn’t good in bed. He also spoke about the girl always at the bus stop, if you got that fire someone is giving you a ride. Special K also talked about the woman that constantly doesn’t have matching tires. Gary With Da Tea then let us in on some information about a girl Rickey used to date.
RELATED: Questions Special K Is #JustAskingForAFriend [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Da Brat & Special K Give Advice To Woman Whose Boyfriend Cheated His Parents Out Of Money [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out Their Minds After Eating Edibles
- Travis Scott Turns Revention Center Into #Astroworld For Listening Party [PHOTOS]
- Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy Moss’ Black Lives Matter Inspired Tie
- New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade
- Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Gets Cussed Out After Accusing A Man Of Getting Into A Fight With A Naked Man [EXCLUSIVE]
- From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who Found Love After F***boys
- President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview
- Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In Public
- YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via Phone
- Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Is Having The Worst Summer Ever
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Rita Brent, Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 22
2. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 22
3. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 22
4. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 22
5. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 22
6. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 22
7. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 22
8. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 22
9. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 22
10. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 22
11. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 22
12. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 22
13. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 22
14. Special K & DeRay DavisSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 22
15. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 22
16. Special K & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 22
17. Special KSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 22
18. Special K in Black & WhiteSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 22
19. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry Wayne19 of 22
20. Special KSource:RSMS 20 of 22
21. Special KSource:RSMS 21 of 22
22. Special K22 of 22
4 Signs She DON’T Got That Fire [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com