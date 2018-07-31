CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

What’s the Most Dangerous Ride at Ohio State Fair?

1 reads
Leave a comment
State Fair Classic Pics

Source: Christopher Diaz-Basto / Radio One Dallas

What’s the most dangerous ride, on record, for the Ohio State Fair? It’s not what you think.

 

It’s the Giant Slide! According to injury reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it’s actually one of the most dangerous rides at the Ohio State Fair.  Between a 5 year period, 2009-2014,  the giant slide injured about a dozen people each year which is  the most injuries on a single ride. The injuries ranged from a broken collar bone to burns, collisions, and head, hand, and back injuries.

There are about 35 injuries per year on the fairgrounds. The fair inspections have been stepped up tremendously this year to ensure the safety of riders.

What’s the Most Dangerous Ride at Ohio State Fair? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Zendaya Coleman
Zendaya Stars In New HBO Series Produced By…
 2 hours ago
08.01.18
Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper…
 22 hours ago
08.01.18
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
Trey Songz Teaches 6ix9ine Singing Lessons
 1 day ago
07.31.18
Dorian Wilson aka Professor Oglevee Thinks Monique Is…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close