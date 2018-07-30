0 reads Leave a comment
The restaurant chain states that Urban Meyer has “The Ohio Way” attitude.
Bob Evans announced their new partnership with beloved Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer. The national championship-winning coach and Ohio native will be the face of the new breakfast menu.
“Just like OSU football fans on game days, Bob Evans guests can expect nothing but our top performance for every breakfast and dining experience. I won’t accept anything less,” Meyer said.
The “Bowl Season” menu will be available in October.
Don’t miss the Buckeyes kick off the season against Oregon State September 1.
5 Reasons The Ohio State Buckeyes Won The Championship
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Reasons The Ohio State Buckeyes Won The Championship
1. King James1 of 5
2. Urban Meyer2 of 5
3. Ezekiel Elliott3 of 5
4. We have the craziest fans!4 of 5
5. OATW5 of 5
Source: 10TV
OSU’s Urban Meyer Teams Up With Bob Evans For New ‘Bowl Season’ Menu was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
comments – add yours