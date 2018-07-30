2 Chains Announces Name Of New Album [VIDEO]

Music
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Following the success of his fourth album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music,  rapper 2 Chainz revealed that he has been back in the studio and has a project on the way. Chainz dropped the news Sunday night on stage in Atlanta as he headlined the MLS All Star Concert. The title is Rap or Go to the League. As fans cheered in excitement, he also broke down the meaning of the title, and when to expect the new project. The lead single “Bigger Than You” features Drake and Quavo. Watch the full clip here.

2 Chains Announces Name Of New Album [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally
LeBron James Says Donald Trump Uses Sports To…
 1 hour ago
07.31.18
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ
Kylie’s Camp Says Her Relationship With Travis Scott…
 2 hours ago
07.31.18
Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story
 18 hours ago
07.31.18
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
NTSB Issues Official Warning Regarding The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
 1 day ago
07.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close