Following the success of his fourth album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, rapper 2 Chainz revealed that he has been back in the studio and has a project on the way. Chainz dropped the news Sunday night on stage in Atlanta as he headlined the MLS All Star Concert. The title is Rap or Go to the League. As fans cheered in excitement, he also broke down the meaning of the title, and when to expect the new project. The lead single “Bigger Than You” features Drake and Quavo. Watch the full clip here.

2 Chains Announces Name Of New Album [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

