On this episode of Listen To Black Women we discuss what it means to be a mean girl and explore if they can change their mean girl ways as well as what can be done to combat it.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

Listen To Black Women: Can A ‘Mean Girl’ Ever Really Reform? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

