In a cruel twist of comedy, protestors have figured out a way to rig Google Image search so that when you look up the word “Idiot,” images of Donald Trump pop up. And only Donald Trump.

According to The Guardian, the Google Images association between Trump and the word “idiot” began after British demonstrators used the Green Day song “American Idiot” in huge and forceful protests against Trump during his visit to the U.K. last week.

It’s a kind of protest known as “Google bombing” and for the first time in a while, Trump is topping Google Images — for all the reasons he probably doesn’t want to top it.

When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is The Only Thing That Pops Up was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

