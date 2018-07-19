Stevie J & Faith’s Family NOT Happy With How It Went Down

Stevie J. & Faith Evans‘ shotgun marriage wasn’t well received by the family, according to TMZ. Family on both sides say that they weren’t given a heads up or a hint that marriage was in the works.

Family sources on Faith’s side tell us … Faith told them Stevie J went to her Tuesday and told her they needed to get married that day. The sources think Stevie J knew if Faith started telling friends and family she was marrying him, they would talk her out of it.

And when family and friends asked Faith “why did you marry him?” She replied with “A Minute,” a song she recently recorded with Stevie, based on the fact that it only took a minute fall in love:

Fam & friends are apparently so bitter about the surprise wedding that Stevie & Faith shouldn’t expect many wedding gifts. Now that’s petty!

