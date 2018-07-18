The All-Star Game was decided much like the World Series – with a pair of Houston Astros hitting back-to-back home runs off a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

On Tuesday night it was Astros Alex Bregman and George Springer hitting homers off Ross Stripling. It helped the AL win 8-6 and rack up its 13th victory in 16 All-Star games. Bregman was named the game’s MVP.

The All-Star Game continued the general trend in the baseball this season — lots of home runs and strikeouts. Tuesday’s game featured a record-setting total of 10 homers with 25 strikeouts – 13 by N.L. pitchers and a dozen by the A.L. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Tuesday’s game might be Manny Machado ‘s last game in the Baltimore Orioles uniform. He’s rumored to be traded to the Dodgers.

‘s last game in the Baltimore Orioles uniform. He’s rumored to be traded to the Dodgers. Machado ended up taking a selfie with possible future teammate Matt Kemp during the game. After Kemp doubled, the A.L. shortstop took out his phone and snapped a photo of the pair together.

during the game. After Kemp doubled, the A.L. shortstop took out his phone and snapped a photo of the pair together. Joey Voto hit the 10th home run, but he also made a costly error, when he dropped a foul ball near the dugout railing.

ALL-STAR GAME: American League Wins 8-6 In 10 Innings was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: