Stevie J & Faith Evans Tie The Knot In Vegas

Well this was unexpected: late last night in (where else) Las Vegas, Stevie J. & Faith Evans tied the knot and are now Mr. & Mrs. Stevie J according to TMZ:

According to docs, the singer and producer filed for the license in Clark County on Tuesday. The clock’s now running, they have one year to tie the knot. But it seems like they won’t need that long — Stevie tweeted Tuesday, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and Faith replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

