Why does it feel that we’re back in the 60’s? It seems like a lot of people have been holding on to a lot of racist feelings and now they are starting to let everyone know exactly how they feel without the worry of any repercussions. Most of these people doing these racist things feel that they are %100 right and that they are making America great again, which to them is taking it back to the 60’s and 70’s. I pray and hope we can as MLK said overcome this hate that seems to be popping up all over the country.

Ohio Woman Arrested For Spray Painting “N*gger Keep Out” On Her Neighbors House! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

